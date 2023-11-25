Shrewsbury back on winning trail after beating Port Vale

Max Mata and Dan Udoh helped Shrewsbury return to winning ways after securing a 2-1 home victory over Port Vale.

The visitors had the ball in the back of the net just past the 20-minute mark.

Tom Sang drove in a low cross, which was met by Uche Ikpeazu, who side-footed into the bottom corner, but referee Scott Tallis chalked the goal off for a foul in the area.

Eight minutes later, Shrewsbury broke the deadlock after Jordan Shipley stood up a floated cross to the back post and Mata headed it in low and hard to grab his first goal in blue and amber.

Udoh then drove forward from the halfway line just after the break. The forward got into the box and released a powerful strike which went in via the underside of the bar.

Vale pulled one back just before the hour mark from a free-kick from 25 yards. Sang whipped the ball into the middle of the box and Ben Garrity rose highest to head home.

Vale kept searching for the elusive equaliser but to no avail.