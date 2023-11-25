Nathaniel Mendez-Laing inspires late Derby victory over Bristol Rovers

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing inspired Derby to a late 2-1 League One victory at home to Bristol Rovers.

The attacker whipped in a cross which Jack Hunt turned into his own net and then scored a dramatic late winner after former Derby striker Chris Martin had equalised.

Rovers came into the game unbeaten in six matches in all competitions and denied the hosts any clear chances in a scrappy opening 30 minutes.

Joe Wildsmith rescued Derby in the 45th minute when he touched a 20-yard shot from Grant Ward against his right post.

County needed some inspiration and Mendez-Laing delivered in the 66th minute when he surged past Josh Grant and drove in a low cross which Jack Hunt could only divert into his own net.

But Rovers levelled in the 87th minute when Martin headed in an Antony Evans free-kick only for Mendez-Laing to win it three minutes later.

Tyrese Fornah’s cut back from the right found Mendez-Laing, who fired home a low shot from the centre of the box past Matthew Cox.