Nathaniel Mendez-Laing inspires late Derby victory over Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing inspires late Derby victory over Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored a late winner for Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored a late winner for Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing inspired Derby to a late 2-1 League One victory at home to Bristol Rovers.

The attacker whipped in a cross which Jack Hunt turned into his own net and then scored a dramatic late winner after former Derby striker Chris Martin had equalised.

Rovers came into the game unbeaten in six matches in all competitions and denied the hosts any clear chances in a scrappy opening 30 minutes.

Joe Wildsmith rescued Derby in the 45th minute when he touched a 20-yard shot from Grant Ward against his right post.

County needed some inspiration and Mendez-Laing delivered in the 66th minute when he surged past Josh Grant and drove in a low cross which Jack Hunt could only divert into his own net.

But Rovers levelled in the 87th minute when Martin headed in an Antony Evans free-kick only for Mendez-Laing to win it three minutes later.

Tyrese Fornah’s cut back from the right found Mendez-Laing, who fired home a low shot from the centre of the box past Matthew Cox.