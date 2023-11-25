Stephen Humphrys bounces back from penalty miss to score Wigan equaliser

Leyton Orient had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Wigan in a lively encounter at Brisbane Road.

Both sides struck in an end-to-end first half.

Wigan spurned a golden opportunity to take the lead in the opening minute when Orient goalkeeper Sol Brynn brought down Sean Clare in the area.

Stephen Humphrys drilled his spot-kick against an upright and the ball rolled to safety.

The hosts then went ahead after 18 minutes with a sublime strike by Shaq Forde.

The on-loan Watford forward collected a pass from Ruel Sotiriou and sent a right-footed effort high into the corner of the net.

But the visitors were back on level terms in the first minute of added time following a set-piece as Jordan Jones passed to Humphrys, whose drive from outside the box nestled in the corner of the goal.

Orient dictated play after the interval, with Forde and Dan Happe going close, but the Wigan defence, superbly marshalled by Charlie Hughes, proved resilient.