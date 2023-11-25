Ollie Banks bags a brace as leaders Chesterfield stretch advantage

Ollie Banks netted a second-half double before National League leaders Chesterfield held off an Eastleigh fightback to secure a 3-2 win and extend their lead at the top to 11 points.

Will Grigg opened the scoring for Chesterfield after 53 minutes as he poked the ball in from a yard out and Banks doubled their advantage three minutes later by curling into the top corner.

Banks rounded off a smart counter attack to make it 3-0 and seemingly put the game to bed after 68 minutes.

But Eastleigh roared back as Paul McCallum headed home from close range after 75 minutes.

And the visitors were back in it when Scott Quigley fired into the bottom corner 10 minutes from time, but they were unable to force a leveller.