Grimsby and Sutton split points in relegation duel

By Press Association
Rekeil Pyke broke the deadlock at Blundell Park (Robbie Stephenson/PA Images)
Rekeil Pyke broke the deadlock at Blundell Park (Robbie Stephenson/PA Images)

Grimsby Town and Sutton shared the points following a 1-1 draw in their League Two relegation showdown at Blundell Park.

Rekeil Pyke grabbed Grimsby’s opener after 20 minutes, with Sutton’s Harry Smith also on target in the first half.

Arthur Gnahoua and Donovan Wilson took aim for Grimsby in the early stages as Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis denied both players shortly before he pulled up with an injury scare that ended his game in the 15th minute.

His replacement, Steve Arnold, soon had to pick the ball out of the net when Pyke slotted home at the second attempt from a Toby Mullarkey cross.

Aiden O’Brien went close with an audacious volley after 37 minutes before Smith went one better with the Sutton equaliser as he powered the ball low into the net from 25 yards five minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Sutton defender Ben Goodliffe glanced just wide from a set-piece upon the restart and both teams pushed for a winner – with Smith denied only by a point-blank save from Grimsby’s Harvey Cartwright.