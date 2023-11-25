Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens left ‘disappointed’ by Wigan draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens left ‘disappointed’ by Wigan draw

By Press Association
Richie Wellens saw his Leyton Orient side held by Wigan (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Richie Wellens felt his Leyton Orient side did enough to earn victory in their 1-1 draw at home to Wigan.

Stephen Humphrys drilled a first-minute penalty against a post for the Latics before on-loan Watford striker Shaq Forde put the hosts in front.

But just before the break Humphrys atoned for his miss when he fired a shot from outside the area low into the corner of the net for his seventh league goal of the season.

That equaliser extended Orient’s winless run in the league to six games, but Wellens said there were “loads of positives” to take from the game.

“I think Wigan are a good team and there are not many better front fours in this division,” he said.

“The game started with a pattern where they didn’t play with a striker and they sucked us into areas to switch the play and get runners into pockets.

“They threatened us a few times, but I thought we threatened them more and could have had a few more goals today.

“Today was a big improvement from Tuesday (a 1-0 home defeat to Lincoln). I enjoyed the game tactically and, when we get the press right, we’re a good team, but when we don’t, it’s the youngness we have where we need to talk more.

“When we got it wrong last year in League Two, we played against teams that didn’t take advantage of it. When you step up a level you’ll play against players who will hurt you.

“Loads of positives today, though, and I was just disappointed we didn’t win the game as I thought we created some good chances and dominated the territory.”

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney said the draw was “probably a fair result”.

He said: “I didn’t think there was much control in the game from either team in either half.

“There were probably more chances in the first half.

“The big positive for us is that we’ve had many games like that this season, such as Stevenage, Burton and Cheltenham, but today we stood up to the long ball and the physicality.

“I spoke to the players afterwards and told them that was the biggest positive. I want us to try and play better with the ball at times and go man for man, but a point was about right for me.

“One defeat in seven is definitely another positive. The goal they scored I didn’t like at all. A long ball forward and they created a two versus two in our box, which I didn’t like at all.

“But overall we saw today a side that are improving.”