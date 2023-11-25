Mark Bonner frustrated by ‘hopeless goals’ Cambridge conceded at Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mark Bonner frustrated by ‘hopeless goals’ Cambridge conceded at Northampton

By Press Association
Cambridge manager Mark Bonner (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Cambridge manager Mark Bonner (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner hit out at the “hopeless goals” his side gave away during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Northampton.

There was nothing in a goalless first half but United fell apart after the restart when a defensive mix-up allowed Kieron Bowie to break the deadlock.

Sam Hoskins added a swift second, his 10th of the season, and that proved too much for Cambridge to come back from despite Gassan Ahadme scoring late on.

Cambridge, for whom Paul Digby was sent off late on, have just one win in their last 12 League One games and are now 16th in the table.

“The first half was fine and we chased it well enough at the end but we gave the game away with two hopeless goals in a five-minute spell at the start of the second half,” said Bonner.

“We were OK and had a couple of half decent chances, both teams did, and defensively we were doing OK but it doesn’t matter because we’ve giftwrapped a game that we should never have lost.

“The goal just after half-time is a hopeless goal to give away. We looked vulnerable and they caused us problems when they played forward.

“The goal gives them a leg up and they score another one quickly, they outplay and outrun us in that moment and Hoskins has the quality that we don’t have in that part of the pitch and it becomes a difficult task for us.

“The boys came on from the bench and gave us everything they could to try and help us but we couldn’t find the quality we needed to get an equaliser.

“We turned the ball over too cheaply and we have a lot to do because the result isn’t good enough, our form isn’t good enough and the goals we’re conceding aren’t good enough.”

Having now won back-to-back games, Northampton have leapt up to 15th in League One.

“The second half was much better,” said manager Jon Brady. “We needed to be more purposeful with our forward runs.

“I thought we dominated the ball in the first half and we dominated in terms of chances but I felt we could have played with more purpose and break their back-line a bit more.

“We started to do that and the second goal, where Patrick Brough underlaps, gets to the byline and cuts it back for Sam to score, that’s what we really wanted and we felt we could hurt them in that way.

“We got a bit of fortunate with the first goal when Kieron chases a lost cause and the goalkeeper makes a mess of it, but it was down to Kieron’s persistence and pressure.

“We didn’t finish the game how we wanted to finish it and Cambridge threw caution to the wind but to get three points and to jump up a few places in the table, that’s the most important thing.”