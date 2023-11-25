Ian Evatt delighted with Bolton’s form but says more hard work is to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Evatt delighted with Bolton’s form but says more hard work is to come

By Press Association
Ian Evatt is loving life at Bolton (Steven Paston/PA)
Ian Evatt is loving life at Bolton (Steven Paston/PA)

Brilliant Bolton handed Exeter their heaviest league defeat for 65 years, but boss Ian Evatt insisted: “The hard work starts here.”

Top scorer Dion Charles bagged a second-half brace in Wanderers’ biggest win since March 1997 – a defeat under pressure Grecians chief Gary Caldwell described as “embarrassing.”

Victory also lifted the Trotters to the League One summit though Evatt refused to get carried away.

“We have finally got to top spot but things only get harder from here,” he said. “We need to go again and step up again.

“We are nowhere near the finished article. There are lots of things to improve on.

“It feels good (being top) but it will only feel really good at the end of this season. We have done nothing yet.

“It’s not about being top in November it’s about finishing top in April.”

Despite playing down the magnitude of Wanderers’ eighth successive win in all competitions Evatt added: “This is the best group I have worked with as a manager professionally as well as personally.

“The togetherness is exceptional. We have always been wanting to do that and everyone has seen we are capable.

“But to go ahead and do it is something we are pleased about. Once we found our rhythm some of the football was scintillating.”

Bolton took 34 minutes to break down Exeter but Jack Iredale and Victor Adeboyejo then scored before the break.

However, the floodgates opened in the second half. Paris Maghoma made it 3-0, Northern Ireland international Charles netted twice in 11 minutes before substitutes Dan Nlundulu and Kyle Dempsey rounded off the Trotters highest win of the Millennium.

Exeter boss Caldwell received a midweek vote of confidence but admitted: “We have to take what is coming.

“I have had great dialogue with board. They know the long-term plan we have. We are in a difficult moment and we have to stay strong and stick together.

“That is the whole football club: the board, the supporters, staff and players

“We know what we are doing moving forward. But in the short-term we have to win a game of football. Hopefully, this is rock bottom and we can start to build up.

“I believe in this group of players but they need to stand up in these difficult moments. It was embarrassing. We let the club down and let the supporters down.”

Caldwell, whose side topped League One in September but have also been humiliated 9-0 in the EFL Trophy by Reading, added: “We all have to stand up and be counted in this difficult run. We have had problems scoring goals but for me defensively it is an even bigger worry.

“In every single of defending we have to be so much better.”