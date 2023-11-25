We got what we deserved – Dave Challinor angry as winning run ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We got what we deserved – Dave Challinor angry as winning run ends

By Press Association
Dave Challinor’s side were beaten by Newport (Tim Markland/PA)
Dave Challinor's side were beaten by Newport (Tim Markland/PA)

Stockport manager Dave Challinor admitted his side got what they deserved as their 12-game winning streak came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at struggling Newport.

A 13th win on the bounce would have broken the record for consecutive victories in the fourth tier set by Luton Town in 2002.

But goals from Bryn Morris and Shane McLoughlin either side of half-time put the home side in charge and Isaac Olaofe’s stoppage-time consolation was too little too late for the League Two leaders.

“It’s disappointing; we got from the game what we deserved to get from the game because we weren’t good enough and we didn’t compete how I’d expect us to compete,” said Challinor.

“Credit to Newport, they deserved to win, but it was no shock. The players knew what to expect, they just didn’t cope with it. Technically we were terrible.”

Challinor rejected the suggestion that his players had been affected by pre-match talk of the record.

“There was no pressure,” he said. “Records are great but, ultimately, they mean nothing.

“If we’d won 15 in a row and not got promoted that record is irrelevant. Who’s bothered? The fans aren’t, I’m not and the players’ aren’t.

“All the 12 wins have done is earn us 36 points. It’s about getting to 90 points as quickly as possible – if we get somewhere near that, we’ve got a chance.”

Challinor felt his side should have had a penalty for a foul on Olaofe at 1-0, but he refused to blame referee Darren Drysdale for the defeat.

“We should have had a penalty – the foul on ‘Tanto’ was a nailed-on penalty,” added the Hatters boss. “If they’re honest about what they’ve seen, we’ll get an apology over that one, but I don’t think we deserved anything from the game.

“It would have given us a lifeline and could have changed the momentum, but we didn’t get the decision and we move on.”

Exiles manager Graham Coughlan was pleased with the three points that lift his side to 16th – seven points clear of the bottom two – and he demanded more of the same from his players.

“I’ve said to the lads, you can see why I get frustrated, annoyed and angry because they are capable of that, it’s just getting that consistency and keeping those standards,” said the Irishman.

“It’s a great victory but, as I said after beating Gillingham and drawing with MK Dons, we want to be a consistent team, not one that delivers twice a month.

“It’s about building and kicking on, let’s not get carried away and too excited about the victory, let’s string a few together and then I might crack a smile.”