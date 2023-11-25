Nigel Adkins: Tranmere players have got smiles back on their faces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nigel Adkins: Tranmere players have got smiles back on their faces

By Press Association
Nigel Adkins is a happy man (Tim Markland/PA)
Nigel Adkins is a happy man (Tim Markland/PA)

Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins feels his side have found some belief after they extended their unbeaten League Two run to three games with a convincing 3-1 home victory over Gillingham.

Rob Apter bagged a brace either side of Connor Jennings scoring before Connor Mahoney grabbed a consolation in the dying minutes.

The victory means Adkins’ side have taken seven points from their last three matches and have moved two points clear of the relegation zone.

Adkins said: “As a team together, everyone achieves more and the lads and the fans were brilliant today.

“The whole team worked their socks off and Gillingham are a good footballing side and we knew they’d have good possession of the football.

“I must give great credit to the fans, too, who got behind the team when they needed it and were patient as well when the opposition had the ball.

“It was a joy to watch the players play with freedom and the expression on their faces when they got the ball.

“Everyone has worked really hard behind the scenes through the course of the week to put ourselves in a good position to win a game of football.

“People have got smiles on their faces and are enjoying playing as part of a team again.

“There’s a belief now and a confidence that belief can grow with everyone putting in a shift together.”

Gillingham manager Stephen Clemence has overseen two defeats in his three league games in charge of the club.

He said: “Obviously I’m very disappointed.

“I’m still learning a lot about everybody here and about the players, the way things are and what’s gone on in the past.

“I didn’t like what I saw from the team today and we’ve got to improve and we will do, I have no doubt about that.

“I felt in the first half that we were fully in control and then we conceded a goal that came from basic errors that shouldn’t have happened.

“Then we had a mad start to the second half where they score a second and then a third and the game is all but done.

“Every goal could have been avoided and we should have done better for all of them. We might have had a lot of the ball in the first half but we didn’t create enough.

“Just because we did well last week at Salford that doesn’t mean that every week is going to be the same and there’s no way we can dominate every game.

“But when you are in difficult moments what I do expect is that we get through those periods and not concede and if we have to get men behind the ball and defend solidly then that’s what we have to do.”