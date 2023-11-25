Nigel Adkins: Tranmere players have got smiles back on their faces

Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins feels his side have found some belief after they extended their unbeaten League Two run to three games with a convincing 3-1 home victory over Gillingham.

Rob Apter bagged a brace either side of Connor Jennings scoring before Connor Mahoney grabbed a consolation in the dying minutes.

The victory means Adkins’ side have taken seven points from their last three matches and have moved two points clear of the relegation zone.

Adkins said: “As a team together, everyone achieves more and the lads and the fans were brilliant today.

“The whole team worked their socks off and Gillingham are a good footballing side and we knew they’d have good possession of the football.

“I must give great credit to the fans, too, who got behind the team when they needed it and were patient as well when the opposition had the ball.

“It was a joy to watch the players play with freedom and the expression on their faces when they got the ball.

“Everyone has worked really hard behind the scenes through the course of the week to put ourselves in a good position to win a game of football.

“People have got smiles on their faces and are enjoying playing as part of a team again.

“There’s a belief now and a confidence that belief can grow with everyone putting in a shift together.”

Gillingham manager Stephen Clemence has overseen two defeats in his three league games in charge of the club.

He said: “Obviously I’m very disappointed.

“I’m still learning a lot about everybody here and about the players, the way things are and what’s gone on in the past.

“I didn’t like what I saw from the team today and we’ve got to improve and we will do, I have no doubt about that.

“I felt in the first half that we were fully in control and then we conceded a goal that came from basic errors that shouldn’t have happened.

“Then we had a mad start to the second half where they score a second and then a third and the game is all but done.

“Every goal could have been avoided and we should have done better for all of them. We might have had a lot of the ball in the first half but we didn’t create enough.

“Just because we did well last week at Salford that doesn’t mean that every week is going to be the same and there’s no way we can dominate every game.

“But when you are in difficult moments what I do expect is that we get through those periods and not concede and if we have to get men behind the ball and defend solidly then that’s what we have to do.”