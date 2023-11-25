Wrexham hat-trick hero Paul Mullin offers much more than goals – Phil Parkinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham hat-trick hero Paul Mullin offers much more than goals – Phil Parkinson

By Press Association
Paul Mullin netted a hat-trick for Wrexham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Paul Mullin netted a hat-trick for Wrexham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Phil Parkinson was just as pleased with Paul Mullin’s all-round performance as he was with the striker’s hat-trick in Wrexham’s 6-0 League Two demolition of Morecambe.

Joel Senior’s own-goal and Mullin’s first strike put Wrexham two ahead early on. Jacob Mendy also struck before half-time, while Mullin scored twice after the break and James Jones completed the emphatic rout.

The win sees the Dragons return to the automatic promotion spots and bounce back from defeat at Accrington, with Mullin now on eight goals for the season.

Parkinson said: “He was good, I thought his all-round link play and his runs were really good. It was a really good display, getting a hat-trick.

“Goals are so important and key moments in games to take chances and the fourth goal really does kill the game off. But I’m just as pleased with his all-round performance.

“It’s a great response to losing last week and some fantastic goals and there were other opportunities in the game.

“We knew Morecambe have had some good results recently, they beat Lincoln in the cup and they’re a dangerous counter-attacking team. They’ve got some good quality, but I thought we dealt with that side of it well.

“But equally we knew they’re a team where if we pass the ball with quality, we could punish them and we did that.

“We took our chances and we were clinical, got off to a great start and it’s a good day’s work for us.”

Morecambe caretaker boss Ged Brannan – who has applied to be Derek Adams’ successor – admitted the heavy defeat left him feeling “physically sick” as he did not defend the Shrimps’ showing.

He said: “We had a gameplan, all week trained really well, told them how to manage the game and not to concede early doors, especially away against a team that’s been absolutely flying.

“The gameplan was quieten the crowd and then start playing, stay in the game – and we gave two goals away in six minutes. Game over.

“I’m not going to defend us today, we never tracked runners, we never marked in the box, we never won our headers, never won the first or second contacts.

“We never done anything right defensively. We had a lot of possession and nice one-twos around the pitch, but it’s done nothing for us. Nothing at all.

“I feel physically sick. I’ve applied for the job and that’s not going to help me at all. I feel really sick, but we’ve got to go again. We’ve got a big game on Tuesday so we’ve got to be positive.”