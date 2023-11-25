Scott Lindsey admits Crawley ‘got away with it’ in victory over Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Lindsey admits Crawley ‘got away with it’ in victory over Harrogate

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey admitted Crawley were lucky to beat Harrogate (Gareth Fuller/PA Images)
Crawley boss Scott Lindsey admitted his men “probably got away with it” after they managed to scrape a 2-1 home victory over Harrogate in an underwhelming display.

A second-half goal from Klaidi Lolos settled the issue after Jack Muldoon had cancelled out a long-range strike from Crawley skipper Ben Gladwin midway through the first half.

Lindsey was quick to admit that the Reds, who had won only one of their previous seven league games, were far from their best and on another day would not have escaped with three points.

The former Swindon manager said: ”We weren’t at our best. We were loose with the ball and turned it over too much.

“But all credit to the lads for showing a lot of character. Harrogate made a lot of chances and on another day we might have lost.

“Since I’ve been manager, we’ve been great at home and I always fancy us to score, but Harrogate had too many chances and we probably got away with it.”

Gladwin didn’t celebrate his goal when putting the Reds ahead in the 23rd minute with a terrific shot and Lindsey explained: ”Glads was not happy with the general performance and that’s why he didn’t celebrate.

“He was disappointed and I didn’t expect him to celebrate because I know what he’s like.”

Harrogate had won their previous four away league games and manager Simon Weaver was dismayed his men failed to make the most of a string of opportunities.

He said: ”It is disappointing to lose a game when we had so many chances and had a lot of the ball. We had a lot of corners and lots of shots but just couldn’t finish it off. It was very frustrating.”

Weaver admitted he did not expect Crawley to turn the ball over as often as they did and added: ”We watched Crawley a few times this season to see how they’ve been playing and I thought we could cause them a few problems.

“We made plenty of chances and some of our build-up was excellent. But, to be fair, they gave us some help and we didn’t expect them to give us as many turnovers as they did.

“It was a pity we didn’t expose them fully. When we have scored, it has been with a good old-fashioned ball into the box and a header – I just wish we had done that more.”