Kieran McKenna relaxed despite another slow start from Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna relaxed despite another slow start from Ipswich

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna saw his side concede another early goal (Jacob King/PA)
Kieran McKenna saw his side concede another early goal (Jacob King/PA)

Early goals were once again the issue for Ipswich at Championship rivals West Brom as they were swept aside 2-0.

The Baggies scored early in either half but Town boss Kieran McKenna is not overly focused on that issue and has backed his side to improve their fortunes.

Darnell Furlong headed the hosts in front after just five minutes from Matt Phillips’ corner and Albion doubled their advantage in the 47th minute through a well-worked counter-attack finished neatly by Grady Diangana.

“We’ve analysed the goals and spoken about it with the group,” said McKenna, whose side have now conceded inside the first 10 minutes in five of their last six games and in the 13th minute of the other.

“More so than obsessing about these starts – we’re aware of it but for two years it’s not been an issue until quite recently – but it’s about the set-piece we didn’t defend.

“The nature of the goals and the timing of the goals dictated the context of the game. It was always going to be a difficult game coming here, after an international game and for a 5:30 game, but to concede from the first corner they get makes it really difficult.

“We know West Brom are good at defending leads, we were pretty stable in the first half and comfortable in the game but they’re a hard team to create big chances against.

“We changed a few little things at half-time. We started well for a few minutes but they score from our corner and that set the feel of the whole of the second half.

“Credit to the opponent. Thankfully we have lots of games coming thick and fast and we move on quickly to Wednesday (against Millwall).”

West Brom are mounting a top-six effort of their own and can be a belligerent unit on home soil, having kept five home clean sheets in six, and manager Carlos Corberan considered his team to be deserving of their victory.

“The first thing I’ll tell you is that the result is the consequence of the performance,” Corberan reflected.

“The team deserved the points against a very good opponent, an opponent who have lost once in the competition.

“You have to compete against them at the best level or it won’t be enough. I saw the team play with competitive maturity.

“The key wasn’t even to score quick. If you analyse Ipswich’s results, they were losing 2-0 to Birmingham and drew 2-2. They were losing 1-0 to Huddersfield and they drew the game. They were losing to Swansea early and they won that game – they have a resilience which means conceding goals doesn’t affect them. They aren’t going to change structure or style.”