Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals

Erling Haaland’s goal against Liverpool on Saturday was his 50th in the Premier League, in a record 48 games.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record since arriving at Manchester City last season.

Haaland’s half-century

Erling Haaland has scored 50 goals in a record 48 Premier League games (PA graphic)

Having scored 36 goals, a Premier League record, in 35 games in his debut season, Haaland has followed up with 14 in his first 13 appearances this term.

That 48-game total makes him the first player to reach 50 goals at better than a goal per game, with the record previously held by former Newcastle and Manchester United striker Andy Cole who reached the mark in 65 appearances.

The Norwegian was also the quickest ever to both 10 and 25 goals, reaching the former tally in a remarkable six games and going on to 25 in 19.

Andy Cole, left, reached his half-century in style by scoring five goals against Ipswich in his then-record 65th appearance (PA)

He has scored five hat-tricks along the way, with a further eight two-goal displays, and has netted in exactly two-thirds of his overall games – 32 out of 48.

However, Cole can still boast the most spectacular way of bringing up his half-century – with the last of his five goals in Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich in March 1995.

Should Haaland remain in the north-west and go on to 100 Premier League goals, the record to beat is Alan Shearer’s 124 games.

Another one bites the dust

Saturday’s goal was Haaland’s first in a league meeting with Liverpool, marking a step towards another potential landmark.

Though he did score against the Reds in the Carabao Cup, he was kept at bay in last season’s first league meeting before missing the second due to injury.

They were one of only three opponents all season not to concede a league goal to Haaland and with Chelsea also now ticked off, thanks to a brace in November 12’s 4-4 draw, he has scored against every Premier League opponent he has faced with the sole exception of Brentford.

He has yet to play against Luton, with his first opportunity coming on December 10, but has already netted against their fellow promoted sides Burnley and Sheffield United.

City’s away game at Brentford is scheduled for February 3, which as it stands would be the earliest he could complete the set, but their meeting at the Etihad Stadium is to be rescheduled due to City’s involvement in the Club World Cup so could potentially fall earlier in the season.