Home Sport

In pictures: The career of Terry Venables

By Press Association
Former England manager Terry Venables had a long career (PA)
Former England manager Terry Venables had a long career (PA)

Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

The charismatic boss enjoyed a colourful and controversial career, the undoubted highlight of which was leading England to within a penalty shoot-out of reaching the final of the European Championship on home soil in 1996.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of Venables from our archives.

Soccer – Football League Division One – Chelsea Photocall
Terry Venables, pictured in his days as a player at Chelsea (PA Archive)
Soccer – Football League Division One – Tottenham Hotspur Photocall
He left Stamford Bridge for Tottenham in 1966 (PA Archive)
Terry Venables
Venables also played for QPR and went on to captain and manage the club (PA Archive)
Looking ahead – Palace manager Venables
He caught the eye as a player and manager with Crystal Palace (PA Archive)
Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
After a managerial stints at Barcelona, he returned to England and led Tottenham to FA Cup glory (PA Archive)
Venables Court Case
He faced a High Court hearing (PA Archive)
Terry Venables file photo
England came calling in 1994 (PA Archive)
Terry Venables file photo
And Venables saw the best of Paul Gascoigne (PA)
N’castle v Boro Venables
He had a stint with Bryan Robson at Middlesbrough (PA Archive)
Terry Venables file photo
He became Leeds manager in 2002 (PA Archive)
SHOWBIZ Walkers 2
Venables teamed up with Gary Lineker and Sir Bobby Robson in an advert for Walkers crisps in 2004 (Walkers/PA Archive)