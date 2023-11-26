New mother Shanice van de Sanden on scoresheet as Liverpool brush aside Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

New mother Shanice van de Sanden on scoresheet as Liverpool brush aside Brighton

By Press Association
Shanice van de Sanden (left) helped Liverpool thrash Brighton (Will Matthews/PA)
Shanice van de Sanden (left) helped Liverpool thrash Brighton (Will Matthews/PA)

Shanice van de Sanden celebrated becoming a mother with a goal as Liverpool beat Brighton 4-0 in the Women’s Super League.

The Netherlands forward, who had missed the midweek Continental Cup defeat by Manchester United with her partner giving birth to a girl on Tuesday, drove in her first goal of the season.

It came after an opening goal headed in by Gemma Bonner, who had been presented with a framed shirt by Liverpool great Ian Callaghan before kick-off to mark her achievement in becoming the club’s record appearance maker in the Women’s Super League era.

Ceri Holland added a third goal in the second half before Sophie Roman Haug capped an impressive performance by scoring in stoppage time.

Brighton were well beaten in the end, yet had caused Liverpool significant problems in the opening 20 minutes.

Liverpool goalkeeper Teagan Micah – making her Women’s Super League debut, having arrived from Swedish club Rosengard in July – produced three important saves before the match was 10 minutes old.

First she pushed aside a deflected Pauline Bremer shot, then beat away Maisie Symonds’ inswinging corner under pressure and tipped over a dangerous cross-shot from Brighton’s leading scorer Elisabeth Terland.

Micah was beaten in the 13th minute as Terland glanced another Symonds corner goalwards, but Bonner cleared the ball off the line.

Having ridden the early pressure, Liverpool went ahead in the 27th minute, as Bonner – making her 138th Liverpool appearance, now four clear of previous record holder Ashley Hodson – rose at the near post to flick Marie Hobinger’s corner past goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley.

The home side extended their advantage in the 43rd minute, as Haug broke through the middle before feeding a pass right for Van de Sanden to angle a low drive beneath Baggaley.

They added a third goal in the 63rd minute, as Haug chased a ball to the byline that Brighton centre-back Guro Bergsvand was trying to allow to run out of play, and hooked it back for Holland to head in from inside the six-yard box.

Van de Sanden looked certain to score a second moments later as Hobinger played her clear, but Baggaley reacted brilliantly to push her blasted shot over the bar. She then drove wide after making another burst clear, before being substituted to a standing ovation.

Her replacement Leanne Kiernan hit the bar with a rising angled drive as Liverpool threatened to overwhelm Brighton, and substitute Missy Bo Kearns forced another fine save from Baggaley with a shot on the run in the closing minutes.

A fourth goal arrived in the second minute of injury time, as Haug rolled in from close range following a Kiernan cutback.