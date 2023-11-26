Memorable Man Utd goals as Alejandro Garnacho nets Goodison Park stunner

Alejandro Garnacho scored a superb overhead kick to open the scoring for Manchester United against Everton in Sunday’s Premier League match at Goodison Park.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some other unforgettable goals for the Red Devils from the last 30 years.

Wayne Rooney v Manchester City, February 2011

Wayne Rooney (centre) scored a brilliant overhead kick against Man City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Just 12 minutes remained of a Manchester derby at Old Trafford when Nani’s cross took a slight deflection off the back of Pablo Zabaleta. Rooney had to reposition himself near the penalty spot before beating City’s England goalkeeper Joe Hart with an acrobatic overhead-kick. United’s 2-1 victory was the launchpad for a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

Robin Van Persie v Aston Villa, April 2013

Robin van Persie scored a superb volley to help seal Manchester United’s Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Described by Sir Alex Ferguson as “goal of the century”, Dutchman Van Persie produced a stunning finish for the second of what was a hat-trick, with victory securing United the Premier League title. This time Rooney was the creator, playing from a midfield role as he collected the ball in his own half before sending a long pass up to Van Persie. From just outside the penalty box, the former Arsenal frontman crashed a volley across Brad Guzan and inside the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo v Portsmouth, January 2008

On January 30th 2008, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 free-kick against Portsmouth 🤩☄️ pic.twitter.com/Hw3imm4RO4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 30, 2023

During his first spell at Old Trafford, the Portuguese ace crashed a ‘knuckleball’ free-kick past England goalkeeper David James. Positioning the ball with the valve facing him, Ronaldo’s aim was to strike it dead centre and slightly underneath with the instep of his right foot. Against Pompey, and 25 yards out, Ronaldo made a perfect connection as it cleared the wall and dipped viciously into the top right corner as James was left rooted to the spot.

Ryan Giggs v Arsenal, April 1999

🔙 in 1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ 🆚 @Arsenal 1-2 @ManUTD 🔥 An iconic extra time wonder goal from Ryan Giggs saw @ManUtd reach the final! 👀 One of the greatest moments in #FACup history? pic.twitter.com/8mSjwyPxBj — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 31, 2019

Welsh winger Giggs scored one of the most memorable goals from Ferguson’s side to settle an FA Cup semi-final replay against title rivals Arsenal at Villa Park.

With United down to 10 men, Giggs latched onto a loose pass from Gunners midfielder Patrick Vieira and set off from his own half on a mazy run down the left – which ended with him lashing the ball past David Seaman and sending the Red Devils to Wembley.

David Beckham v Wimbledon, August 1996

On the opening day of the 1996-97 Premier League season, United were leading 2-0 against the Dons heading into the closing stages at Selhurst Park when Beckham picked the ball up just inside his own half. Spotting Neil Sullivan off his line, the then young England midfielder launched an audacious long-range effort which sailed over the Wimbledon keeper and into the back of the net.