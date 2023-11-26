Players and fans evacuated from York Barbican as fire disrupts UK Championship

Sunday’s evening session at the UK Snooker Championship was delayed when a fire was detected in the foyer of the York Barbican.

Players, who had been minutes away from resuming first-round action, and fans were evacuated from the venue as alarms sounded and the fire brigade rushed to the scene.

Sunday’s evening session at the UK Snooker Championship was delayed due to a fire (Mike Egerton/PA)

World Snooker Tour confirmed: “The Fire Brigade identified a small fire in the reception of the York Barbican. It has now been put out and the building has been adjudged as safe for fans and players to return.”

After a delay of approximately one hour, during which players were ushered to the warmth of a nearby pub, play in the matches between Shaun Murphy and Hossein Vafaei, and Ali Carter and Matthew Selt, was due to get under way.