Inter Milan maintain two-point lead at Serie A summit with draw at Juventus

Inter Milan remain two points clear at the top of Serie A after coming from behind to draw 1-1 at nearest rivals Juventus.

Dusan Vlahovic gave the home side the lead after starting and finishing a well-worked move in the 27th minute, but Lautaro Martinez equalised just five minutes later with a first-time finish which capped a stunning team goal.

The latest instalment of the derby d’Italia petered out in the second half and Juve never seriously threatened to complete a sixth straight win which would have taken them a point clear at the summit.

The first good chance fell to the home side in the 15th minute and Federico Chiesa should have done better than shooting wide after being picked out in the centre of the area.

At the other end, Martinez was unable to significantly trouble Wojciech Szczesny with a header after getting on the end of a deep cross from Denzel Dumfries.

However, any fears that two teams with such superb defensive records would lead to a stalemate were extinguished in brilliant style as Juve took the lead in the 27th minute.

Vlahovic won the ball in midfield and released Chiesa to race into the penalty area, where he pulled the ball back perfectly for Vlahovic to open up his body and side-foot a shot into the bottom corner.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Inter Milan (Marco Alpozzi/AP)

Vlahovic’s fifth goal of the season was his first since mid-September but was cancelled out five minutes later thanks to a stunning team move from the visitors.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s ball to Dumfries was met with a first-time pass to Nicolo Barella, who deftly turned the ball immediately into the path of Marcus Thuram.

Thuram surged forward before picking out Martinez with a low cross which the Argentinian struck first-time into the bottom corner – just the eighth goal Massimiliano Allegri’s side have conceded in the league this season.

Inter dominated possession in the second half as they showed why they came into the fixture with a 100 per cent away record, although there were more yellow cards than clear-cut chances in a disappointing 45 minutes.

Juan Cuadrado had the right to feel hard done by at being booked after seemingly winning the ball in a 50-50 challenge, but Filip Kostic could have no complaints about being cautioned for a cynical foul which halted a counter-attack from the visitors.