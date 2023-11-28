Sheffield United agree to external probe into Maddy Cusack’s death, say family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheffield United agree to external probe into Maddy Cusack’s death, say family

By Press Association
Maddy Cusack’s family say an investigation has been opened into the events leading to her death (Nick Potts/PA)
Maddy Cusack’s family say an investigation has been opened into the events leading to her death (Nick Potts/PA)

The family of Maddy Cusack say a “thorough external investigation” has been launched into the death of the Sheffield United midfielder after claiming her spirit “was allowed to be broken” by football.

Cusack died at her home address in Derbyshire on September 20, aged 27. Derbyshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

On Monday night the Maddy Cusack Foundation, launched by the footballer’s family, shared a speech on Instagram and X attributed to Cusack’s mother, Deborah, originally spoken at a memorial service for the former Blades vice-captain in late October.

It read: “The saddest and most utterly heartbreaking reason why I am having to stand here and speak to you today is because of football.

“From February this year, the indomitable, irrepressible spirit, the spirit called Maddy, the spirit that I had so fearlessly protected was allowed to be broken. Taking her away from me.”

The foundation’s post continued: “Those who knew Maddy well will be aware that she had no long-standing mental health issues or troubles. Not that there would be anything to be ashamed of if there were, but there were not. Those that didn’t know her need to know that.

“Maddy was a happy-go-lucky, carefree girl with everything to live for and by last Christmas could be described as being at her happiest. This all changed gradually from February this year.

Sheffield United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Players and fans observe a minute’s silence in memory of Cusack ahead of the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle on September 24 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It is no secret, nor should it be, that Sheffield United Football Club have agreed at the request of Maddy’s family to carry out a thorough external investigation into the events that her family believe contributed significantly to her passing at the tender age of 27.”

Sheffield United declined to comment when approached by the PA news agency.

Prior to her death, Cusack had just started her sixth season with the Blades in the Women’s Championship and was the longest-serving player in their squad, with over 100 appearances, and also worked as a marketing executive for the club.

The former England youth international signed a new contract extension with the Blades in July.