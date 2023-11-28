Ronnie O’Sullivan reels off six successive frames to advance at UK Championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan reeled off six frames in a row to seal a 6-2 win over Anthony McGill in the first round of the UK Championship in York.

The seven-time champion at the Barbican was back in action after withdrawing from the Champion of Champions event in Bolton a fortnight ago, due to being “mentally drained and stressed”.

McGill took a 2-0 lead, thanks to a 116 break in the opening frame and a shock looked on the cards.

However, O’Sullivan took control, firing five half-centuries on his way to winning six frames in a row.

O’Sullivan, who won his first title in York 30 years ago to the day, told the BBC: “You just get to the point where you think, ‘I’ll just keep going as long as I can’.

“I was at 35 and I was probably done and dusted because that is what happens.

“But I just appreciate every moment now, it feels like I have got a second life. I am a born-again snooker player.”

“I do find the matches hard and long now. If I can win two or three matches in the tournament, you get used to it. I find it harder to concentrate and have the hunger.

“For me, playing in competitions, you have to dig deep and out-battling players, it is hard at my age.

O’Sullivan reeled off six frames in a row (Mike Egerton/PA)

“These tournaments create a bit of a buzz and feel it more.”

O’Sullivan will meet Robert Milkins or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the next round.

John Higgins also advanced through – beating Joe O’Connor 6-3 – with the highlight of his performance coming with an eighth-frame 122 clearance.