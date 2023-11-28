Lincoln continue impressive start under Michael Skubala with Cambridge victory

Michael Skubala’s impressive start as Lincoln boss continued with a 3-0 League One win at Cambridge.

The Imps took the lead after 16 minutes when Dylan Duffy was hauled down in the box by Jordan Cousins, allowing Daniel Mandroiu to fire home from the penalty spot.

Duffy produced a surging forward run before shooting at Jack Stevens but – on his 21st birthday – Duffy did then double Lincoln’s advantage just after the half-hour mark.

The hosts cleared a corner but failed to close Duffy down and his powerful shot from the edge of the box went under Stevens on its way into the net.

Cambridge struggled to threaten a comeback until late on, waiting for the 77th minute for teenage substitute Glenn McConnell to fire an effort over the crossbar.

Lukas Bornhoft Jensen pushed away a Jack Lankester header and then made a fine save to tip Adam May’s deflected drive wide.

Lincoln then made the game safe with five minutes left when Hakeeb Adelakun’s corner found its way to Jack Vale to turn in.