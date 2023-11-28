Haji Wright nets winner as Coventry edge past Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Haji Wright nets winner as Coventry edge past Plymouth

By Press Association
Haji Wright was on target for City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Haji Wright was on target for City (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Haji Wright’s fifth goal of the season secured Coventry a second consecutive Championship win as they saw off Plymouth 1-0 at the CBS Arena.

The perplexed Pilgrims felt aggrieved after they believed the ball had gone out in the build-up when Milan van Ewijk drove to the byline before cutting back for Wright to fire home the winner.

Mark Robins’ side’s 3-0 win at Millwall at the weekend marked the end of a six-match winless run in the league for last season’s play-off finalists, who also kept their third clean sheet on the bounce.

Plymouth’s miserable time on their travels continued as Steven Schumacher’s winless side were condemned to a sixth defeat away from Home Park.

Josh Eccles had Coventry’s first effort on goal which was headed away bravely by Julio Pleguezuelo, before Morgan Whittaker’s audacious effort from distance comfortably cleared the crossbar.

There was a touching moment midway through the half when players and fans from both sides paused to pay tribute to Hallie Reeve, a two-year-old Sky Blues supporter who recently lost her fight with cancer.

Bobby Thomas found himself in a good position but failed to connect with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s inswinging corner before the defender picked out Jamie Allen, who fired wide.

Brad Collins was forced into action for the first time when he clawed away Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s deflected cross before the former Barnsley goalkeeper beat Whittaker’s free-kick to safety.

Ben Sheaf had two chances to break the deadlock before the break, his first effort curling narrowly past the far post before the ex-Arsenal player’s effort was met by the chest of Michael Cooper from point-blank range.

Sky Blues’ record signing Wright had notched just four goals since his summer move from Antalyaspor and blasted over after Van Ewijk had nipped in front of Bali Mumba.

Finn Azaz was then played in by Luke Cundle and after twisting and turning to find a yard for a shot, his effort was deflected for a corner.

Cundle then had a go at opening the scoring himself, driving into the heart of the Coventry defence before fizzing his shot past the post.

Plymouth’s best chance came with 20 minutes to go as Jake Bidwell inadvertently diverted a corner into the path of Lewis Gibson, but the defender’s close-range volley cleared the crossbar.

Seconds later they were made to pay when Van Ewijk drove to the byline and cut back for American Wright to emphatically fire home 15 minutes from time.