Haji Wright nets winner as Coventry edge past Plymouth

Haji Wright’s fifth goal of the season secured Coventry a second consecutive Championship win as they saw off Plymouth 1-0 at the CBS Arena.

The perplexed Pilgrims felt aggrieved after they believed the ball had gone out in the build-up when Milan van Ewijk drove to the byline before cutting back for Wright to fire home the winner.

Mark Robins’ side’s 3-0 win at Millwall at the weekend marked the end of a six-match winless run in the league for last season’s play-off finalists, who also kept their third clean sheet on the bounce.

Plymouth’s miserable time on their travels continued as Steven Schumacher’s winless side were condemned to a sixth defeat away from Home Park.

Josh Eccles had Coventry’s first effort on goal which was headed away bravely by Julio Pleguezuelo, before Morgan Whittaker’s audacious effort from distance comfortably cleared the crossbar.

There was a touching moment midway through the half when players and fans from both sides paused to pay tribute to Hallie Reeve, a two-year-old Sky Blues supporter who recently lost her fight with cancer.

Bobby Thomas found himself in a good position but failed to connect with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s inswinging corner before the defender picked out Jamie Allen, who fired wide.

Brad Collins was forced into action for the first time when he clawed away Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s deflected cross before the former Barnsley goalkeeper beat Whittaker’s free-kick to safety.

Ben Sheaf had two chances to break the deadlock before the break, his first effort curling narrowly past the far post before the ex-Arsenal player’s effort was met by the chest of Michael Cooper from point-blank range.

Sky Blues’ record signing Wright had notched just four goals since his summer move from Antalyaspor and blasted over after Van Ewijk had nipped in front of Bali Mumba.

Finn Azaz was then played in by Luke Cundle and after twisting and turning to find a yard for a shot, his effort was deflected for a corner.

Cundle then had a go at opening the scoring himself, driving into the heart of the Coventry defence before fizzing his shot past the post.

Plymouth’s best chance came with 20 minutes to go as Jake Bidwell inadvertently diverted a corner into the path of Lewis Gibson, but the defender’s close-range volley cleared the crossbar.

Seconds later they were made to pay when Van Ewijk drove to the byline and cut back for American Wright to emphatically fire home 15 minutes from time.