Oxford deny table-topping Bolton ninth straight win in goalless draw

Oxford denied table-topping Bolton a ninth straight win to give their new boss Des Buckingham a point in his first home game in charge, which ended goalless.

But Wanderers had the satisfaction of keeping a clean sheet for the seventh game in a row in league and cup games to equal a 123-year-old club record.

Oxford were hoping to give Buckingham a first win and bounce back from a surprise 2-0 defeat at lowly Cheltenham last Saturday.

They had skipper Elliott Moore back after suspension at centre-half, and he made a big difference, several times cutting out dangerous situations.

Stanley Mills should have put United in front just before the break when Billy Bodin played him in – but Nathan Baxter superbly diverted his shot for a corner.

Cameron Brannagan then curled a 30-yard effort over Baxter, only to see it hit the top of the bar.

Brannagan almost caught Baxter off his line at a free-kick with a brilliant effort, yet Baxter was equal to it, scampering back to turn it over the bar.

Wanderers stepped up a gear in the second half and Dion Charles skied a very presentable chance 14 yards out and then saw a close-range drive well blocked by James Beadle.

The U’s keeper also kept out Jack Iredale’s angled blast, while substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson squandered a good opportunity at the far post.

Bolton almost snatched victory in stoppage time with George Thomason firing in a shot from the edge of the box that Beadle saved to his right on the line.