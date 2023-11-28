Alfie May on the spot against former club Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alfie May on the spot against former club Cheltenham

By Press Association
Alfie May scored Charlton’s goals from a pair of penalties (James Manning/PA)
Alfie May scored twice against his former club Cheltenham as Charlton extended their unbeaten league run to four matches.

The forward is on 17 goals in all competitions for the Addicks after converting two penalties to end the Robins’ own three-game unbeaten sequence.

Cheltenham took a 10th-minute lead, Liam Sercombe’s cross from the right met by the unmarked Will Goodwin to head emphatically home.

May levelled soon after from the penalty spot, drilling past Luke Southwood after centre-back Lewis Freestone tripped Miles Leaburn.

Town were indebted to goalkeeper Southwood for smart saves from Slobodan Tedic and Tennai Watson before the break while Corey Blackett-Taylor also struck the inside of the right upright.

Cheltenham went close in the 50th minute but George Lloyd’s header just cleared the bar.

Tedic squandered a big chance for the Addicks and then Southwood used his legs to keep out Blackett-Taylor’s shot.

But May kept his cool to beat Southwood again from the spot in the 86th minute after Will Ferry handled Tyreece Campbell’s cross.