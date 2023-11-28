Portsmouth return to winning ways at 10-man Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portsmouth return to winning ways at 10-man Burton

By Press Association
Colby Bishop scored as Portsmouth beat Burton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Colby Bishop scored as Portsmouth beat Burton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Portsmouth got their promotion push back on track as Colby Bishop and Alex Robertson fired them to a 2-0 win at 10-man Burton.

Bishop bagged his 11th of the season to set John Mousinho’s side on their way to victory and Robertson’s first senior goal gave them second-half breathing space.

With both sides having conceded four goals on their way to defeats at the weekend, it was perhaps unsurprising this game had something of a cagey start.

The visitors saw plenty of the ball early on but struggled to create anything to test Max Crocombe in the Burton goal while Will Norris at the other end had to deal with shots from Kwadwo Baah and Mark Helm.

Bishop finally broke the stalemate in the 38th minute when he fired home Pompey’s first shot on target from the penalty spot after Steve Seddon had brought down Abu Kamara.

Pompey doubled their lead, slightly against the run of play, with Manchester City loanee Robertson finding the corner to finish Joe Rafferty’s cross on 63 minutes.

Albion played the six minutes of stoppage time with 10 men after Seddon, booked when conceding the penalty, picked up a second caution for another challenge on Kamara.