Mansfield twice come from behind to draw with Tranmere

Promotion-chasing Mansfield twice had to come from behind at home for a 2-2 draw with struggling Tranmere, who finished with 10 men.

Swindon had ended Stags’ 17-game unbeaten start to the season at the weekend and Tranmere drew first blood on a 13th-minute breakaway after Harvey Saunders sent Charlie Jolley clear to slot coolly past Christy Pym.

Aden Flint should have levelled on the half-hour but sent a close-range header wide from a Davis Keillor-Dunn free-kick.

Rovers were defending superbly and almost caught Mansfield on another breakaway after 32 minutes, this time Pym denying Saunders with a magnificent double save.

And five minutes later Mansfield were level as Keillor-Dunn helped on a low Jordan Bowery cross from the right and Rhys Oates was on hand to net from close range.

Mansfield pressed hard after the break, but Rovers sat firm and after 62 minutes when Keillor-Dunn failed to control, they stung Stags again on the counter as Rob Apter threaded a low 18-yard finish inside the right post.

But Mansfield were level again after 79 minutes as sub Will Swan’s shot from 16 yards deflected past Luke McGee.

In the third added minute Jordan Turnbull was dismissed for a second booking.