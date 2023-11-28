Sam Hoskins nets winner for Northampton at Blackpool

Sam Hoskins scored the winner for the second time in four days as Northampton edged to a 2-1 victory at Blackpool.

Jordan Rhodes headed in his 11th goal of the season to cancel out Kieron Bowie’s opener, but the Seasiders failed to back up Saturday’s stunning win at Portsmouth.

Northampton’s Marc Leonard came close in the opening stages when he shot from range and forced Dan Grimshaw to tip behind.

The hosts strung together a good move that ended with Jake Beesley playing in Karamoko Dembele, who was stopped in his tracks by Leonard’s well-timed tackle.

Blackpool’s front two of Beesley and Rhodes both had sights of goal, but could only hit straight at Max Thompson.

Bowie put Northampton ahead 30 minutes in, cooly slotting past Grimshaw and into the corner.

Rhodes put Blackpool back on level terms on 65 minutes when he glanced Kenny Dougall’s cross beyond the reach of Thompson.

Blackpool pushed for a winner but they were caught out as Hoskins intercepted James Husband’s back pass before tucking it away.