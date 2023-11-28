Ricky-Jade Jones rescues point for Peterborough at Stevenage

Ricky-Jade Jones scored a late equaliser as Peterborough snatched a 2-2 draw against League One promotion rivals Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

Fine finishes from Luther Wildin and Ben Thompson gave Boro a 2-0 lead before Joel Randall reduced the deficit with an outrageous backheel shortly after half-time.

As the game was slipping away from Posh, Jones bundled the ball home from close range to rescue a point for the visitors.

Kwame Poku’s header was well saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond as Peterborough controlled the early stages.

However, Wildin broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a thunderous half-volley into the top-right corner of Nicholas Bilokapic’s goal.

And it was 2-0 eight minutes later when Thompson’s delicious strike rifled into the top-left corner.

Jones thought he had cut the deficit after directing a corner goalwards, but his effort rebounded off the post.

Peterborough struck back in style when Randall turned Harrison Burrows’ cross into the bottom-right corner with an audacious little flick.

And just as the game seemed to be slipping away from the visitors, Jones got the final touch after a melee in the box involving Ronnie Edwards to salvage a draw.