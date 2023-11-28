Wrexham see two-goal lead disappear as Harrogate hit back for a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Wrexham see two-goal lead disappear as Harrogate hit back for a point

By Press Association
Wrexham’s Elliot Lee scored in the 2-2 draw (PA)
Wrexham’s Elliot Lee scored in the 2-2 draw (PA)

Wrexham squandered a two-goal lead as Dean Cornelius and Anthony O’Connor replies earned spirited Harrogate a 2-2 draw in Sky Bet League Two.

Visiting midfielders Andy Cannon and Elliot Lee, with his 11th goal of the season, had put the Dragons in the ascendancy but Harrogate, without a home win for more than two months, were good value for a point by the final whistle.

Earlier, home goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell had performed heroics to deny Lee, Cannon and Aaron Hayden before Wrexham forged ahead in the 36th minute when James McLean pulled the ball back from the left byline for Cannon to side-foot inside the far post from 15 yards.

The visitors’ advantage was doubled five minutes later when Harrogate failed to deal with a Ben Tozer long throw from the right and Paul Mullin, lurking at the far post, helped the ball on to Lee, who prodded in from two yards.

Cornelius went on to reduce the deficit on the stroke of half-time when he fired into Arthur Okonkwo’s bottom-right corner from the edge of the box after persistent play by Jack Muldoon but there was still time for Tom O’Connor to rattle a home upright from 30 yards before the break.

Harrogate’s O’Connor then levelled two minutes after the restart when he powered a header past Mark Howard, on for the injured Okonkwo, following George Thomson’s free-kick from the right.

Moments later, home attacker Abraham Odoh fired wide of an inviting net and neither team had a better opportunity to bag maximum points thereafter.