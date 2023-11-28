Wasteful Stockport forced to settle for draw against Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wasteful Stockport forced to settle for draw against Salford

By Press Association
Alex Cairns was in fine form for Salford in the draw at Stockport (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Alex Cairns was in fine form for Salford in the draw at Stockport (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Stockport were left ruing a host of missed chances as Salford held the League Two leaders to a goalless draw.

The Hatters, whose 12-match winning run in League Two was ended by Newport at the weekend, failed to take advantage of their dominance.

A bright start for the hosts culminated in Nick Powell meeting a Macauley Southam-Hales cut-back, only to blast a venomous strike onto the crossbar.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder continued to threaten before the break but his glancing header from close range dropped just wide of the target.

Paddy Madden, who notched a hat-trick against Salford in the EFL Trophy last month, nearly added another to his tally but Alex Cairns made an impressive stop.

A makeshift away side – marred by 11 absentees – fought valiantly, typified by Theo Vassell’s heroic goal-line block to deny former Ammie Fraser Horsfall.

The inspired Cairns followed his defender’s suit, thwarting Kyle Wootton from close range and pawing a fierce Madden strike in quick succession.

Salford ended their three-match losing streak while Stockport remain top.