Craig Wighton bags brace as Dunfermline defeat managerless Arbroath By Press Association November 28 2023, 10.22pm

Craig Wighton was on target (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Craig Wighton's double helped Dunfermline ease past managerless Arbroath.

The hosts cruised to a 3-0 lead to move up to fourth in the cinch Championship on Tuesday.

Josh Edwards opened the scoring three minutes after the break when he followed up from a tight angle.

Wighton added a second with 17 minutes left before wrapping up the points from close range in stoppage time.