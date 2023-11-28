Late heartbreak for Newcastle and Manchester City march on in Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late heartbreak for Newcastle and Manchester City march on in Champions League

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe held his nerve at the end (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle suffered late Champions League heartbreak as Kylian Mbappe’s last-gasp penalty denied them a famous victory over Paris St Germain.

The Premier League side, who won the reverse fixture 4-1, were heading for a memorable night in the French capital after Alexander Isak’s first-half goal.

They were on the way to securing the three points which would have put qualification to the knockout stage into their own hands until Mbappe stepped up from the spot in the eighth minute of added time.

The draw means it will be PSG who progress if they better Newcastle’s result in the final Group F game in a fortnight.

Borussia Dortmund wrapped up top spot in the group with a 3-1 win over AC Milan.

Manchester City came from 2-0 down to beat RB Leipzig 3-2 and assure themselves top spot in Group G.

The reigning champions were staring defeat in the face after a first-half double from Lois Openda.

Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez
Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez were on target for City (David Davies/PA)

But Erling Haaland got one back nine minutes into the second half, with Phil Foden drawing them level before Julian Alvarez won it with three minutes left.

Both teams have already qualified, but Young Boys put themselves in pole position to go into the Europa League after beating Red Star Belgrade 2-0.

Goals from Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix earned Barcelona a 2-1 win over Porto to take control of Group H.

The Portuguese side took the lead when former Real Madrid defender Pepe scored in the first half, but their qualification fate will go down to the final game, with Shakhtar Donetsk also on nine points after they beat Royal Antwerp 1-0.

Joao Felix scored as Barcelona took control of their group
Joao Felix scored as Barcelona took control of their group (Joan Monfort/AP)

Celtic crashed out of Europe for the season after a late double by substitute Ciro Immobile gave Lazio a 2-0 win in Rome.

The Hoops went into the make-or-break game with one point from four Group E matches but gave as good as they got for most of the contest before the home side’s veteran attacker struck in the 82nd and 85th minutes to sink the Scottish champions.

Celtic remain bottom of the section and cannot catch Lazio, Atletico Madrid or Feyenoord.

Atletico beat the Dutch side 3-1 to remain top of the group.