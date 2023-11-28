Notts County’s energy impresses Luke Williams in win over Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notts County’s energy impresses Luke Williams in win over Crawley

By Press Association
Luke Williams enjoyed what he saw on Tuesday (PA)
Luke Williams enjoyed what he saw on Tuesday (PA)

Notts County boss Luke Williams could not hide his smile following Junior Morias’ first league goal for the Magpies in their 3-1 win over Crawley.

The striker rounded off the scoring at Meadow Lane on a night which saw them come from behind following Adam Campbell’s early strike – with goals from David McGoldrick, Jim O’Brien and Morias completing the turnaround.

Williams said: “I loved Junior’s performance when he came on, I thought he gave us lots of energy and he took his goal so well. Then he had a really great action, and he did everything right apart from find the finish.

“I was really pleased for him – I think it’s important and I like it when all of the guys go over and celebrate together – I think a few of them felt like they didn’t have enough energy in their legs to go and celebrate but they managed to do so.”

Williams’ side bounced back from their sixth defeat of the season to AFC Wimbledon at the weekend, with the Magpies boss explaining this evening’s performance was much better than what he saw on Saturday.

He continued: “There was a little period where we didn’t make enough tackles in the middle of the pitch and it wasn’t for the ones who were trying, but physically we were tired today.

“We had four players in midfield today and three strikers, and the substitutions had a group of tired players around them – I enjoyed seeing the energy and that type of aggression.”

Despite not managing to profit from their early lead, Crawley manager Scott Lindsey faced a similar situation to his opposite number, revealing the physical stress on his squad after travelling to Nottingham on the day of the Sky Bet League Two fixture.

“I am proud of the players tonight, I thought we were brilliant but in the second half we tired very quickly,” said Lindsey.

“We have had a long journey today to the game and for us to ask for the players after a really tough game on Saturday to put in another shift today on the back of sitting on a coach for four hours is testament to them and their attitudes.

“We had two players on the pitch who have not played a lot of football. While it is fresh legs from Saturday, they have not played a lot of football.

“We’ve been on a coach for four hours today and that is tough on the players, especially after a really tough game on Saturday.

“But that is what it is and that is the best we prepared today as best as we could, and they just tired against a team who love to play football and pass it about.”