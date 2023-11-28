Darren Ferguson hails Peterborough’s character after securing point at Stevenage

Darren Ferguson believes Peterborough showed their maturity as they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with League One promotion rivals Stevenage.

Emphatic volleys from Luther Wildin and Ben Thompson gave the hosts a deserved lead when the half-time whistle blew at a chilly Lamex Stadium.

However, Joel Randall reduced the deficit with an outrageous backheel after the break before the sensational Ricky-Jade Jones bundled the ball home from close range to rescue a point for the visitors.

Ferguson was proud to see his young side show such resilience against an experienced Boro team.

“I think my team showed a real maturity,” said Ferguson.

“They bring in ready-made players, that is what they’re about, they’re 27, 28, 29 and know the league. They have played hundreds of games, while we’re the complete opposite.

“I thought it was a really good performance by my team, obviously the decision-making for the goals was poor.

“What we did show was a real character to get back into the game. Most teams here, if they go 2-0 down at half-time they get swallowed up.

“Ricky made the first and scored the second, he was magnificent tonight. That was his best performance for Peterborough, he was very, very good.

“I said to them at half-time, tonight is not going to decide the season but it will tell us a little bit about ourselves. You’re going to suffer in games, so I just said keep believing and don’t change a thing.”

Stevenage boss Steve Evans insists his side got a point against the best team in the league.

“These are the best, the best we have played,” he added.

“I am really proud of my players and I am really proud that we have won so many games and that we are around these lot in the table.

“We will fight, but they are, for me, the best team in the league and we have played Portsmouth who are special. No one would want to play Posh, but we have dealt with that now and we will see them in March.

“The boys are in a good place, the dressing room was devastated that we didn’t win the game in the end because we were 2-0 ahead and it finishes level.

“We were also disappointed with the penalty decision at the end because I think all my players were saying that at the other end, Posh get the chance to win the game and we did not get that chance.

“It ended up like a table-tennis match, and the only foul in the penalty box was in the 98th minute, and I do think that if it was at the Peterborough end they give it.”