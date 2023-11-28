Wayne Carlisle wants Rotherham manager search resolved

Caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle hopes for a swift resolution to Rotherham’s ongoing search for a new boss after they lost 4-1 at Hull.

The Millers remain in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone and have secured just one point on their travels this season.

Rotherham were blown away in the first half as Tyler Morton, Jaden Philogene and Scott Twine scored in the first 20 minutes. Philogene added a fourth early in the second half, with Grant Hall’s header on 59 minutes a mere consolation.

Carlisle said: “I’m waiting to hear (from chairman Tony Stewart). Obviously with games coming in quick succession, there hasn’t been too many discussions.

“I imagine the phone will probably ring either (Tuesday evening or Wednesday) and we’ll have a phone call.”

Rotherham have now conceded 11 goals in their last three away games and looked beaten from the outset.

Morton cashed in from close range after goalkeeper Viktor Johansson parried Liam Delap’s initial strike after just five minutes.

Philogene then showed genuine quality with a dazzling backheel from the left angle of the six-yard box.

The game was essentially over when Twine tapped in another kind rebound off Johansson, and Philogene added a second shortly after the restart.

Hall at least gave Rotherham supporters something to shout about with a well-directed header, but the damage had already been done.

Carlisle said: “We need to try and get them as fresh as possible for Saturday. It’s about trying to give them the confidence and energy to get them moving again.

“At home we have energy and do go after teams, but away from home we don’t seem to be able to back it up.

“I thought they got a bit scrambled. I didn’t think they lost heart but when you shoot yourselves in the foot as early as we did it’s easy to get a bit frantic.

“The energy levels just didn’t seem to be there and we didn’t get up to speed quickly enough.

“(The away form) is obviously an elephant in the room and we’ll try to address it but I don’t know what’s going through their heads.”

Hull are back in the Championship play-off zone and have now won their last three home games – much to the satisfaction of head coach Liam Rosenior.

He said: “The ruthlessness was there. We had that end product and some of our football was a joy to watch.

“We have to make sure that is consistent for us and if we do that, we will become a very good team.

“We are showing real quality at the moment. The players are enjoying being at this club and I’m loving working with them.

“I was furious (with Rotherham’s goal) as I’m a defender by trade and at heart but because we were in such a comfortable position, those moments don’t hurt you as much.”

Philogene, a summer signing from Aston Villa, was the standout performer again and Rosenior said: “What Jaden is showing is moments of absolute quality but it’s not about just one individual, it’s about the group. And, as a group, our performance was just outstanding.”