Jon Brady says Northampton executed perfect game plan at Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jon Brady says Northampton executed perfect game plan at Blackpool

By Press Association
Northampton manager Jon Brady (Nigel French/PA)
Northampton manager Jon Brady (Nigel French/PA)

Northampton boss Jon Brady hailed his players for executing the perfect game plan in their 2-1 win at Blackpool.

Sam Hoskins scored the winner for the second time in four days as the Cobblers racked up their third league win on the spin to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Kieron Bowie put Northampton ahead with a cool first-half finish but Jordan Rhodes equalised for Blackpool midway through the second-half.

In an even game, the hosts pushed for a winner but Hoskins – who also made the difference in Northampton’s 2-1 win against Cambridge on Saturday – intercepted a wayward Blackpool pass and finished neatly to bag the points.

“I’m delighted for the players and the fans who have travelled tonight, really good,” Brady said.

“I think there’s confidence within the group and we tried to keep continuity with the same team apart from one change that was forced upon us tonight. We came with a game plan and the boys delivered it superbly tonight.

“They were two great finishes. Through the night you might have to suffer here and there but we forced them to play a lot of long balls and really they throw it away to try and get it back.

“We had a game plan, we knew that was going to happen and the way that we jumped them I thought it was quite good. We picked a lot up and we played some good stuff back through them because they try and counter press.

“When they came forward, we broke their backline so I was really pleased.”

In contrast, Blackpool manager Neil Critchley described his teams’ performance as lethargic following back-to-back 4-0 wins.

The Tangerines carved out several decent chances but a combination of poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping from Northampton’s Max Thompson kept them at bay.

Rhodes’ 11th goal of the season looked set to swing the momentum in the second half but they were unable to kick on and Critchley admits Blackpool have crashed back to reality after the high of their previous two performances.

“It is a disappointment. This game has a habit of reminding you of how difficult it is and we weren’t at our best all evening,” he said.

“The players gave it their all, we looked a bit lethargic and there was a little bit of mental fatigue.

“That’s where you have to grind out the result, but our quality wasn’t good enough all the way through the evening.

“The first goal is important in any game and we had a couple of opportunities to go 1-0 up but we didn’t take them. When they go 1-0 up it becomes doubly difficult.

“In the second half we created a chance and scored and at home with momentum we felt we could go on to win the game but we give them their second goal.”