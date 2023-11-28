Graham Alexander hails ‘committed’ Bradford after Forest Green victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Graham Alexander hails ‘committed’ Bradford after Forest Green victory

By Press Association
Graham Alexander’s Bradford took maximum points from Forest Green (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Graham Alexander’s Bradford took maximum points from Forest Green (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Graham Alexander hailed his “committed” Bradford side they cruised past struggling Forest Green with a 3-0 League Two victory.

Goals from Matt Platt, Andy Cook, and Jamie Walker sealed victory before Bradford’s Ash Taylor was given a straight red card in stoppage time.

The heavy defeat leaves Forest Green three points adrift of Tranmere, who occupy the place outside the relegation zone.

Alexander added: “We looked at the players who were ready but we just saw commitment and energy, we thought we could go with the same guys again.”

Bradford led through Platt after he glanced home a Taylor header back across the goal following a clever corner routine.

Cook was sent tumbling by Rovers defender Jordan Moore-Taylor in the penalty area soon after and sent goalkeeper James Belshaw the wrong way from the spot after 20 minutes.

Bradford looked the more dangerous side and went close again through Tyler Smith, but he poked into the side netting from an acute angle.

Forest Green’s best moment of the first half came through Tyrese Omotoye but he skied his effort over the crossbar a dozen or so yards out following a Jamie Robson pass.

Callum Jones cannoned the crossbar for Forest Green before Walker made it three as he slotted home a loose ball following some neat build-up on the Bradford right.

Taylor was given his marching order in stoppage time for a professional foul as Olly Sully was through on goal but it was visitors who took home the points.

Alexander continued: “The players have been fully committed and got their rewards.

“Confidence can turn round quickly if you get encouragement and we didn’t give them (Forest Green) any. We created pressure and momentum straight away.

“There is no downside to winning games. What we can’t do is think we’ve done something major. The long term is, there’s still work to be done and we have to make sure we’re doing that.”

Frustrated home boss David Horseman said: “I’d like to apologise to supporters because it’s not good enough. The manner of goals gave us no chance in the game.

“They’re disappointing goals but it’s happening quite regularly at the moment.

“At the other end, we’re not clinical whatsoever – collectively there’s a lack of quality at the moment.”