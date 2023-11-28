Frustration for Phil Parkinson as Wrexham see two-goal lead slip at Harrogate

Disappointed Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson accused his players of “losing too many second balls” as they threw away a two-goal lead at Harrogate.

The Dragons were in the ascendancy following efforts from midfield duo Andy Cannon and Elliot Lee but Harrogate hit back either side of half-time with replies from Dean Cornelius and Anthony O’Connor to secure a 2-2 draw.

And Abraham Odoh should have even secured maximum hosts for the Sulphurites, who are winless at home since September 23, when he fired wide of a gaping goal.

On his team’s surrendering of two Sky Bet League Two points, Parkinson said: “I’m very disappointed because in the first half we had done everything right.

“We knew that Harrogate would be playing for a lot of second balls but we had contended with that brilliantly and their goal just before half-time came out of absolutely nothing.

“Then, if you lose a header in the middle of the goal, like we did just after the break, it’s never acceptable and, after that, their crowd came alive and we just never got going again.

“They won the first and second balls and it’s very frustrating not to have won from 2-0 up but, even at 2-2, we just needed to relax and play because, if we had done, we’d have gone on to win 4-2.

“In the first half, some of the football we played was really good and we spoke at half-time about the need to replicate that.

“But, when you lose so many second balls, the momentum swings and we never got back into our stride and I feel it was two points dropped.”

Home boss Simon Weaver argued that his team’s performance merited at least a point and also gave praise to a supportive Wetherby Road crowd in the club’s biggest gate of the campaign.

He said: “We were disappointed to be 2-0 down and the second goal was a poor one to concede from the long throw, because we had practised that for the majority of the day before the game, but the reaction was brilliant.

“We got right on the front foot and it was a strong response. We showed spirit and character and the least we deserved was a point.

“We believe something is happening at the club now and that we are moving forward and it’s all about building momentum.

“I didn’t envisage us going 2-0 down, because I expected a good performance and result despite knowing we were coming up against strong opposition so, to come back and get a draw should do wonders for our confidence.

“We felt our pace and rhythm upset them a bit in the second half and the front four caused them problems with the midfield two backing that up with energy and grit.

“It was everything but a win and the noise levels were fantastic from our fans who turned out in their numbers, which was really appreciated.”