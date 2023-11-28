Marti Cifuentes dedicates QPR win over Stoke to the memory of Terry Venables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Marti Cifuentes dedicates QPR win over Stoke to the memory of Terry Venables

By Press Association
Terry Venables was a popular player at Loftus Road before returning as manager (PA)
Terry Venables was a popular player at Loftus Road before returning as manager (PA)

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes dedicated the much-needed victory over Stoke to the memory of Terry Venables.

Rangers won 4-2 against the 10-man Potters, who had Enda Stevens sent off early in the second half.

It clinched a first win in 13 matches and only their second at home since October last year.

Venables, who died last week, was a popular player at Loftus Road and as manager guided Rangers to an FA Cup final, promotion to the top flight and then a fifth-placed finish which saw the club qualify for Europe.

“It was a roller coaster of a game and a fantastic win for us,” said Cifuentes.

“I’m really happy, first of all for the players and for the supporters and because I really wanted to win this game in memory of Terry Venables.

“The players know all about a legend like him and the impact he had not only at QPR but in English football and at Barcelona.

“We mentioned that we wanted to go that extra mile to make sure we won the three points for his memory.”

After Lyndon Dykes put the hosts ahead, Ryan Mmaee brought Stoke level just before half-time.

Shortly after Stevens’ dismissal, Wouter Burger put the Potters ahead before Dykes netted his second of the night.

Ben Pearson’s own goal was the stroke of luck struggling Rangers needed, and Chris Willock added a fourth in stoppage time.

Cifuentes said: “Conceding a goal before half-time is always a bit tougher.

“I told the guys it was a great challenge for us to show what kind of team we want to be; a losing team with sad faces and complaining or a team with ambition who chases victory.

“We did that even after they scored their second goal when they had 10 men. Emotionally, that was a big challenge and I’m so glad for them.”

Stoke boss Alex Neil was critical of referee James Linington’s performance.

“I thought there were two horrific decisions that changed the complexion of the game,” Neil said.

“It was as soft a penalty as you’re likely to get. The sending-off is also really soft. I thought both decisions were really poor.

“The problem you’ve got is that you’ve got some referees that want to make themselves the centrepiece of the game rather than letting the game take place and just managing it.

“I said to him that I thought he changed the complexion of the game and that’s not the job of a referee.

“What I said to the fourth official during the game was ‘I’m not looking for any handouts or favours. I’m just looking for fair decisions’.

“The amount of bookings dished out in this game was incredible for a game in which I don’t think there was a bad tackle.

“I don’t think it was a nasty game by any means. We got eight bookings, which is just absolutely ridiculous for a game where there wasn’t a bad tackle.

“Let’s be honest, if both teams had 11 on the pitch then I think we’re the better side.

“We took the lead and I thought we were going to go on and win the game quite comfortably.”