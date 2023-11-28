David Artell toasts terrific start to Grimsby career after MK Dons draw

David Artell toasted a terrific start to his Grimsby career after the struggling Mariners battled to a 1-1 League Two draw at MK Dons in his first game in charge.

A re-energised Grimsby were excellent in the first half and deservedly led at the break thanks to Rekeil Pyke’s close-range finish.

They gradually ran out of steam in the second half and Jack Payne equalised for the Dons, but Grimsby held on for a gutsy point that moves them five points clear of the relegation zone.

Artell admitted he wants to change Grimsby’s style of play and was delighted to see some of his ideas already bearing fruit – despite only joining the club on Monday.

“I thought we showed what we’re about in patches,” he said.

“I said to them in there, credit to you. We’ve had an hour on the pitch and an hour in an analysis room going through various things.

“It’s not easy coming in mid-season so we’ve tried to put a game plan together that brings out the best in terms of what we’ve got without stretching them too far, but also asking them to go outside their comfort zone and do things they’ve probably not done in their career.

“First half, we showed glimpses of what we’re about. Second half, we went into the shell a little bit and reverted to type.

“But take nothing away from them. Their lad should’ve scored right at the death, but we should’ve scored four before that. If it ends 4-2, nobody can complain.

“However, I want us to play like that. That’s the standard. Take nothing away from our lads – they were terrific with what we asked of them and it’s a great start to build off.”

The result marks a third-successive draw for Grimsby, while the Dons are now five games unbeaten in League Two.

However, manager Mike Williamson admitted he was underwhelmed by the performance and said they have plenty to reflect on as they look to move up the table.

“I think when we reflect on it, it’s a disappointing evening,” he said.

“They played with freedom and they were very good for 90 minutes. For us, there’s lots to reflect on. I think we’re going to learn a lot from that.

“This will be quite a good game for us moving forward to break down and have a look, but it’s disappointing overall.

“I felt we were second best overall in certain areas but I can’t criticise the lads because everything they’ve given us since we’ve been here has been excellent.

“It’s just one of them where its more about learning and we could’ve won it at the end so it shows the spirit going forward and the quality we have on an off-day.”