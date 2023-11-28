Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens wanted more from Bristol Rovers draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens wanted more from Bristol Rovers draw

By Press Association
Richie Wellens’ side left it late to secure a point in Bristol (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens believed that his side warranted the three points after their 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

Rovers took the lead in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time through Grant Ward, and Wellens was not happy with how his side defended the set-piece.

Orient did dominate possession and territory however, if unable to fashion chances, finishing the match with only two shots on target.

Their last-gasp equaliser was an own goal by Rovers defender Tristan Crama.

“The set-up is poor on our part. We shouldn’t be letting good players have a strike from the edge of the box but then we weren’t really in any danger,” said Wellens.

“I remember watching the second half and I don’t remember looking right, it was always in their half. Our football was smooth, that system really suited us but we just need to make more clever and unselfish runs to pick up space.

“Then apart from when we went to 1-1 and Browny (Jordan Brown) headed back and Marquis ran onto it we weren’t really in any danger.

“The performance was such that we deserved the three points.”

Andy Mangan, interim Bristol Rovers manager, explained that his side are being affected by the ongoing managerial situation following the sacking of Joey Barton.

Mangan said that he recognises that the players are not playing freely currently, after they took the lead through Ward but were unable to keep a second clean sheet in four league games.

“I’m gutted for the lads. We’ve dropped deeper and deeper and they keep getting balls in there and one has dropped for them. The goal should stand. The officials haven’t done anything wrong there,” he explained.

“The lads were nervy at that point (late in the game). They’re desperate to do well for the staff. But balls keep coming into the box and you have to see it out. In these winter months you’re going to see games like that.

“I can’t be any prouder of the players – they’re desperate for the staff to stay and they can’t give any more.

“I thought Leyton Orient were decent tonight. We’re not firing on all cylinders at the moment, which is completely understandable. They’re not playing free at the moment, with the situation going on at the moment.

“Everyone knows what’s happening at the club: are the staff going to stay or are they going to go? It’s a difficult situation.

“All I can say is that it’s been a wonderful experience and I’ve got nothing but thanks for the owners. All I can do is be thankful for the opportunity (to manage the club since Barton left).”