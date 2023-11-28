Neill Collins acknowledges bizarre nature of Sam Cosgrove’s winner for Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins acknowledges bizarre nature of Sam Cosgrove’s winner for Barnsley

By Press Association
Neill Collins’s Barnsley clinched a late win (Adam Davy/PA)
Neill Collins’s Barnsley clinched a late win (Adam Davy/PA)

Neill Collins acknowledged the bizarre nature of his Barnsley side’s late winner after Sam Cosgrove snatched a 1-0 victory for the Tykes in second-half stoppage-time.

Cosgrove capitalised on a costly mistake from Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek to net his first goal for the Reds.

Wycombe player Harry Boyes was shown a second yellow for dissent amidst protests following the goal.

Collins said: “I’ve just watched it (the incident) back there. Make of it what you want; for me the contact is nowhere near enough to go down. The keeper drops the ball, if he holds onto the ball we’re not even talking about it.

“He certainly doesn’t drop the ball because of Sam (Cosgrove)’s contact. He drops the ball because he falls to the floor and Sam finishes it off like a good striker should.

“I don’t want the bizarre circumstances of the goal to take away from the fact that we deservedly won three points. We did everything but put the ball in the net in the second half and eventually got the reward.”

On the performance of Cosgrove, Collins said: “That’s two games in a row now that Sam has come on and really given us the impetus to just raise our levels and he’ll probably have a couple of opportunities he’d like back, but again he definitely helped the momentum come in our favour.

“I think Sam would be the first to admit that the first month or two wasn’t his best. He was carrying a couple of niggly injuries.

“I’ve seen a distinct change the last couple of weeks and I see a player that’s going to really help us push on.”

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield said: “We’ve conceded a goal tonight that I’ve never seen in my time in football; the circumstances surrounding it.

“Our players put so much into that performance coming off the back of a disappointing result at the weekend. It actually looked like it was going to be us that was going to go and nick it at the end.

“We rode a storm midway through the second half, but we made some changes and it looked like it might be us that would come away with three points.”

On the dismissal of Boyes, Bloomfield said: “I couldn’t go and speak (to the referee) at the full-time whistle. I thought the most important thing at that point was to go applaud our supporters who make their way all the up here on a Tuesday night.

“We’ve seen it a multitude of times where strikers run into goalkeepers, that’s usually what happens and it’s usually given as a foul.

“To finish the game like that is really disappointing.”