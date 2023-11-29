Football rumours: Timo Werner emerges as Man Utd January transfer window target

What the papers say

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has emerged as a January target for Manchester United, according to the Metro. But the paper says the 27-year-old German international would prefer to fight for his place at RB Leipzig.

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (PA).

United are looking to add depth in four positions in the transfer window according to The Guardian. Defensive midfielder is one area targeted, while France defender Raphael Varane, 30, is among those who could be making way for any new arrivals.

Fulham are keen on Chelsea striker Armando Broja, 22, in January, reports The Standard. But the Blues want to keep the Albanian at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal and Rangers are competing for the signature of England Under-17 forward Mason Cotcher, reports the Daily Telegraph. The 17-year-old has been training with the first-team squad at Arsenal since leaving Sunderland.

Social media round-up

🇧🇷 Paris Saint-Germain remain among clubs keen on signing Gabriel Moscardo. The race is open — including English clubs too. No agreement done with Chelsea and it doesn’t look imminent with #CFC at this stage. pic.twitter.com/35FGUxYAtW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 28, 2023

🤝 Sir Alex Ferguson and Dougie Freeman were neighbours during Freedman's time as Bolton boss, with Fergie mentoring his fellow Scot A decade on, Freedman could be in the frame for Manchester United's sporting director role 👀https://t.co/6wTxdXIt2r pic.twitter.com/jKrRVrO1gm — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 28, 2023

Players to watch

Guido Rodriguez: Manchester United and Barcelona are keen on the Argentina midfielder, 29, but Marca says Real Betis remain hopeful of keeping him.

Donyell Malen: Borussia Dortmund’s Dutch international winger, 24, remains a target for Liverpool, according to Bild.