Ben Stokes has surgery in attempt to resolve long-standing knee injury

By Press Association
Ben Stokes has undergone surgery on a chronic left knee injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Stokes has undergone surgery on his troublesome left knee and will begin a rehabilitation programme with the aim of being fit for England’s next Test assignment in just under two months’ time.

A chronic injury gradually worsened to the point of Stokes not bowling in the final three Ashes Tests, while he was selected as a specialist batter for England’s doomed World Cup title defence in India.

Stokes revealed earlier this month he intended to have an operation at the end of the World Cup in a bid to “get back to doing what I’ve been known for” and operate as a fully-fledged all-rounder.

He posted an image on Instagram of himself on crutches on Wednesday outside London’s Cromwell Hospital, alongside a short caption which said: “In and out. Under the (knife emoji) done. Rehab starts now.”

No timescale has been given for his recovery but Stokes is attempting to be back in time to captain England in a five-match Test series in India, which gets under way in Hyderabad on January 25.

Stokes confirmed last week he will not feature in next year’s Indian Premier League in an effort to manage his workload and fitness. He was released by Chennai Super Kings a couple of days later.