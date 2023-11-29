Leeds keep pressure on Championship pacesetters with win over Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds keep pressure on Championship pacesetters with win over Swansea

By Press Association
Georginio Rutter produced a stunning second goal (Danny Lawson/PA)
Georginio Rutter produced a stunning second goal (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds maintained their pursuit of the Sky Bet Championship’s top two with a 3-1 win against Swansea at Elland Road.

In a breathless start, Leeds had already had a goal disallowed when Jamie Paterson gave Swansea a first-minute lead, but Daniel Farke’s side hit back to level through Joel Piroe against his former club three minutes later.

Georginio Rutter fired Leeds ahead in first-half stoppage time and former Swan Dan James added their third just after the hour-mark.

Leeds leapfrogged West Brom back into third place by extending their unbeaten home record this season to nine matches and have now won seven of their last nine.

After a minute’s applause before kick-off for Terry Venables, who died on Sunday aged 80, the game exploded into action.

Leeds were celebrating inside the opening minute when James converted Rutter’s cross, but the Wales forward was ruled offside and seconds later Swansea scored.

Leeds skipper Pascal Struijk made a hash of his header back to Illan Meslier following Josh Key’s long punt forward and Paterson stole in to clip a brilliant finish over the stranded Leeds goalkeeper from the edge of the area.

The home side’s response was immediate. Crysencio Summerville played a neat one-two with Glen Kamara and threaded a killer pass through for Piroe to side-foot into the bottom corner.

It was the Dutchman’s ninth goal in total this season, two of them scored for Swansea in the League Cup in August before his switch to Elland Road later that month.

Leeds fans sang a pre-planned tribute to their former number 11 Gary Speed in the 11th minute – the 12th anniversary of his death was on Monday – before their side’s appeals for a penalty when Sam Byram’s cross struck Key were waved away.

Summerville’s goalbound shot was saved by Swansea goalkeeper Carl Rushworth’s legs and the impressive forward was then denied by Jay Fulton’s last-ditch block as Leeds chased a second.

That came in first-half stoppage-time. Rutter raced on to Ethan Ampadu’s raking ball down the middle, held off Bashir Humphreys after a brilliant first touch and buried a left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Summerville blazed over early in the second period as Leeds looked to extend their advantage and the third goal came in the 61st minute.

James ran on to Rutter’s deft pass inside the area after Byram’s thumping tackle and smashed home his fifth league goal of the season.

Patrick Bamford was a whisker away from adding a fourth from Summerville’s cutback and fellow substitute Jaidon Anthony headed just over in time added on.