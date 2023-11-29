Rock-bottom Sheff Wed snatch stoppage-time equaliser against leaders Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rock-bottom Sheff Wed snatch stoppage-time equaliser against leaders Leicester

By Press Association
Abdul Fatawu scores Leicester’s opener (David Davies/PA)
Struggling Sheffield Wednesday snatched a stoppage-time equaliser against Championship leaders Leicester in a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.

Jeff Hendrick netted in the third minute of injury time to earn bottom side Wednesday a deserved point after a spirited performance following Abdul Fatawu’s 23rd-minute opener for the Foxes.

Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan spurned a golden opportunity inside the opening 30 seconds, dragging his shot wide after finding himself through on goal following a mistake from Ricardo Pereira.

Callum Paterson threatened to punish another defensive lapse minutes later, with Bannan again involved before the striker saw his effort blocked.

Another chance came Wednesday’s way when a Will Vaulks free-kick was met by Bambo Diaby, whose header was comfortably saved by Mads Hermansen.

Leicester’s lead came when Stephy Mavididi sent over a cross from the left which went all the way to the unmarked Fatawu at the far post and he chested the ball down before firing past keeper Cameron Dawson.

Bailey Cadamarteri had a chance in the latter stages of the half when the ball fell to him but his well-struck shot was blocked.

Wednesday’s George Byers then had a tame effort easily saved by Hermansen after the break as the hosts continued to threaten.

Kasey McAteer had a chance to extend Leicester’s lead late on but he poked the ball wide after receiving a pass from Jamie Vardy.

Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson then fired in a low shot but it was straight at Hermansen.

But the equaliser came in the third minute of time added on when the ball was lofted into the area and Paterson’s cushioned header fell perfectly into the path of Hendrick who finished with ease.

Jannik Vestergaard threatened to score with a header at the death, forcing Dawson to make an important save to preserve an impressive point for Danny Rohl’s side.