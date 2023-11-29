Ipswich return to winning ways by easing to victory over Millwall

Ipswich bounced back to winning ways following their first league defeat in 12 games with a thumping 3-1 victory over struggling Millwall.

The Tractor Boys were two goals to the good after just 12 minutes through Conor Chaplin and Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead got the third six minutes before the break.

Kevin Nisbet registered a consolation goal for the visitors 12 minutes from time.

The result kept Town’s lead over third-placed Leeds to seven points and moved Kieran McKenna’s side to within a point of leaders Leicester.

Millwall meanwhile were left in the lower echelons of the Championship table, sitting 19th after suffering back-to-back defeats.

The opening goal came after a fine move down the right wing.

Sam Morsy found Wes Burns and the Welshman got past Millwall full-back Ryan Longman and crossed for George Hirst at the far post, who headed the ball down for Chaplin to rifle home after just five minutes.

Seven minutes later Ipswich made it 2-0 when slick interplay from Chaplin, Hirst and Burns resulted in the ball being laid off to Luongo who fired through a crowded penalty area.

Another break down the right by Burns almost resulted in a third goal. The wide man crossed for Hirst, whose first-time shot was acrobatically tipped over the bar by Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky had to get down smartly to gather a shot from Longman as the visitors tried to get back into the game but, at the other end, Burns struck the left-hand post with a fierce shot from just inside the penalty area.

Morsy fired over the bar from an acute angle and moments later Town went further in front.

It came after Cameron Burgess surged forward and fed the ball out to Leif Davis, whose pinpoint cross was powerfully headed back across Bialkowski.

There was some pushing and shoving on the touchline when Millwall substitute George Honeyman fouled Broadhead and Hirst’s ambitious attempt at goal from 25 yards out had Bialkowski leaping high to see the ball sail over the bar.

Bialkowski came to the rescue of the Lions again when he tipped over a shot from Chaplin and Luongo fired narrowly wide as Town tried to find a fourth goal.

Millwall grabbed a consolation in the 78th minute when Nisbet expertly guided the ball home following a cross by Longman.