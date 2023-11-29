Kieran McKenna delighted with Ipswich intensity as they return to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna delighted with Ipswich intensity as they return to winning ways

By Press Association
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna (Simon Marper/PA)
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna (Simon Marper/PA)

Kieran McKenna praised Ipswich’s “intensity” as his team bounced back to winning ways with a thumping 3-1 victory over struggling Millwall.

The result kept Town’s lead over third-placed Leeds to seven points and moved them to within a point of leaders Leicester.

The Tractor Boys were two goals to the good after just 12 minutes through Conor Chaplin and Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead got the third six minutes before the break.

Kevin Nisbet registered a consolation goal for the visitors in the second half.

Boss McKenna said: “I think there was lots of good things about the performance, of course we got off to a good start with the early goal and our intensity looked really good from the first whistle, scored three really good goals, typical goals for us possibly, and created other good chances.

“Our counter pressure was good especially in the first half, it’s an area where we know we have to improve in this division because the level is higher.

“There were good things in the performance, definitely things to improve on as well but overall a good night’s work.”

Millwall head coach Joe Edwards was disappointed with his team who failed to “execute” the plan they had to contain Ipswich.

Edwards said: “We were beaten by a very good side. I can accept when you lose to a side that are in the form that they’re in at the moment that they can be as clinical as they are and continue to be around the goal.

“I can accept losing but the manner of it is the issue.

“We didn’t get going from the off, the basics of the game, we were second to everything. They have got pace in their team, we were well aware of that, everything that they have done to us tonight is not something we have not seen.

“We came with a plan, well prepared to do it but we simply didn’t execute it. We weren’t good with any of the real basics of the game, as well as showing high levels of quality which we really lacked.

“The game was over at half time really.

“In terms of the attitude and the body language that began to really disappoint me after their first goal in the first half there was a slight improvement in the second half.

“We need to focus on what that first half was and how we can’t afford that happening again for us.”