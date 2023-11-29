Daniel Farke impressed with Leeds’ ruthlessness in front of goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Daniel Farke impressed with Leeds’ ruthlessness in front of goal

By Press Association
Daniel Farke’s side are third in the Championship (Danny Lawson/PA)
Daniel Farke’s side are third in the Championship (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds boss Daniel Farke saluted his side’s “ice-cold” finishing in their 3-1 win over Swansea at Elland Road and said there was more to come.

Goals from Joel Piroe and Dan James, both against their former club, sandwiched another clinical effort from Georginio Rutter as Leeds kept pace in the Championship automatic-promotion race.

Farke’s side had fallen behind to Jamie Paterson’s excellent finish inside the opening minute, but hit back in style to make it seven wins in their last nine league matches.

Farke said: “Efficiency is a topic we always speak about, but the way we scored these three goals was outstanding.

“I can’t criticise my offensive players today too much in terms of their performance and how they created the chances and the way they scored the three goals. It was great today.

“My gut feeling is we can still improve our effectiveness, but we also had some iced-cold finishes today.”

Leeds extended their unbeaten home league run to nine games this season and Farke felt all three of his goalscorers showed excellent technique in dispatching their chances.

“When I think about the finish of Joel Piroe, also Georginio’s fantastic second goal, also Dan James’ with his weaker left foot, it was a perfect first touch at high speed and perfect finish,” the former Norwich boss added.

“We’re on the right path in many ways, but it’s also not the time to feel too comfortable and too proud of ourselves.

“The next difficult opponent already awaits on Saturday (Middlesbrough at Elland Road) and we have to make sure we are ready again and finish in the same manner, if not better.”

Swansea remain 18th in the table, seven points above the bottom three, after winning only one of their last seven league matches.

But they created problems for Leeds on the counter-attack before Rutter’s strike in first-half stoppage time quelled their fire and manager Michael Duff said the hosts’ forward line made all the difference.

Duff said: “A disappointing evening in terms of the result, but I thought the performance was really good. In the first half I thought we were excellent.

“We conceded poor goals at poor times, but we asked the players to show personality and bravery and we played through them a lot.

“Ultimately we’ve been undone by Premier League quality. The first goal, (made by Crysencio) Summerville is obviously very good.

“It’s not an excuse, but sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up, the one-two he played and the pass for Joel. We know all about Joel.

“The pass and the touch (by Rutter) for the second goal and even the third goal, the weight of (Rutter’s) pass was perfect.”